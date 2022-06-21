Kartik Aaryan looks fine in casuals as he gets spotted at filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s office; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with the 2011 film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and since then, there is no looking back for him. He went on to do movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dhamaka’, and others. Meanwhile, after the success of his latest film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the actor on Tuesday, was spotted at filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s office.

Kartik donned a casual look for his outing and slayed in a denim shirt paired with dark blue jeans and brown shoes. The ‘Dhamka’ actor acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for them in ‘Rooh Baba’ style. Just a while back, the actor was also papped with Imtiaz Ali outside the filmmaker’s office. Seeing the director-actor duo together, the paps asked them, “Love Aaj Kal 3 aa raha hai kya sir? (Is Love Aaj Kal 3 on its way?)” They laughed and Kartik said, ‘Yes’. The paparazzi then replied, “Announcement honi chahiye. (There should be an announcement)”.

Have a look at Kartik’s pictures:

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed the 175-crore mark at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial, ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.