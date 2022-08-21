Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting Shehzada’s ‘epic climax’ scene; Says ‘meri sabse commercial…’

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the top-most actors in Bollywood. His last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did so well at the box office and was loved by fans so much that it has made Kartik one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor has a couple of exciting projects lined up and one of them is Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Well, the actor had been shooting for this film and in his recent post, he expressed how he feels after shooting for the epic climax.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the frame where in we can see several actors but no one’s face is visible. The only thing that we can focus on is the clapboard with Shehzada written on it. Sharing this picture, Kartik wrote, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post:

In a recent chat with HT Brunch, Kartik opened up about feeling proud of his journey in films. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said that there were people who helped him along the way as they put trust in his capabilities. Reflecting on his 11-year journey and 11 films, Kartik said, "I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage."

Apart from Shehzada wherein Kartik Aaryan will be starring with Kriti Sanon, he will also be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. It is being directed by Sameer Vidwans and the first look was released last month by Kartik on Kiara's birthday. Kartik also has Captain India and Freddy in his kitty.

