Kartik Aaryan smiles brightly as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses 175-crore mark: Audience ka Pyar Hamesha Sabse Upar

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and became a hit among youngsters. Since his debut, Kartik entertained his fans with movies such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, and others. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

Now, the film has crossed the 175-crore mark and the star boy Kartik celebrated it with his million-dollar smile. The actor shared the photo on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen smiling ear to ear while his eyes were close in relief. While sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "175 cr vaali smile...Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". As soon as he updated his social media handle, his fans rushed to congratulate him and dropped sweet comments as well.

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

