Kartik Aaryan smiles at paparazzi as he's spotted at Red Chillies office for a meeting; PHOTOS

Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be having a busy weekend as he was seen at a meeting at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai. Post it, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was spotted outside a studio in Mumbai. Lately, Kartik has been spending time at home and his social media posts with his pet dog Katori have been taking over the internet. His recent Raksha Bandhan post for his sister also went viral on social media.

Kartik Aaryan spotted at Red Chillies Office

On Saturday, Kartik was seen arriving at Red Chillies Entertainment. The waved to the paps at the gate and later was snapped by them while waiting in the lobby. In the photos, Kartik is seen clad in a white sweatshirt with grey jeans and sneakers. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was seen smiling at the paps as they urged him to pose for photos. He obliged them and posed for photos. Later, the actor headed to a studio in the city and was seen taking selfies with fans who spotted the actor.

Kartik Aaryan rides high on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

One of the biggest theatrical successes of 2022 has been Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel entertained the audience and won praise from fans. After it premiered on Netflix, it received great reviews from fans as well. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also had Tabu in a pivotal role.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Now, Kartik will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look and the new title of the film. Besides this, he also has Freddy with Alaya F, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India.

Also Read| WATCH two cuties, Kartik Aaryan and his pet Katori enjoying Mumbai's weather from home