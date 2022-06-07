Kartik Aaryan spills beans about Satyanarayan Ki Katha’s 1st look; Drops hint about introducing lead actress

Kartik Aaryan has been all over the news so far. After all, he is basking in the success of his recently released horror drama. We are talking about Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie featured Kartik in the lead along with Kiara Advani and Tabu and the movie has opened to a decent response from the audience. Clearly, Kartik is happy with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is looking forward to his other projects which include Sameer Vidwans’ Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

And now, Kartik has spilled beans about the project. This happened during the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s interactive session on the micro-blogging site Twitter. During the Q/A session, Kartik was quizzed about when he will be sharing the first look of Satyanarayan Ki Katha. To this, Kartik dropped hints that he will be unveiling the first look soon and will also be introducing the female lead. He wrote, “Jald hi aapko apne Madhosh look aur Heroine se milwayenge” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s tweet:

Satyanarayan Ki Katha is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Meanwhile, the makers have announced to change the title of Satyanarayan Ki Katha to avoid hurting religious sentiments. Sharing the news on Twitter, Sameer Vidwans wrote, “We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey”. There are reports that Kiara will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik in the movie. However, an official announcement about it is yet to be made.