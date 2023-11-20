Kartik Aaryan spills beans on his dream role; expresses wish to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Luv Ranjan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most prolific actors in the current generation. Over the years, he has been a part of various remarkable films and thus managed to carve his own niche. Last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor is often seen making it to the headlines for his several public appearances and forthcoming next, Chandu Champion.

In a recent interview, Karthik talked about his dream role and expressed his wish to again collaborate with Luv Ranjan and work with the ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Kartik Aaryan talks about his dream role

The much-loved actor Kartik Aaryan was recently in conversation with Film Companion. During an audience interaction, the actor was asked about his specific dream role and a dream director he wished to work with. While the actor was yet to answer, several members of the audience chimed in the name of Shah Rukh Khan, to which he reacted by saying, “aaj hi shoot par chala jauga unki baari mein (I’ll go shooting today itself if that’ll be the case).”

Reflecting on his dream role, the actor stated that he has never done a big-scale war film. Thus, he would like to do something where that would be the character, as he admitted to being on the verge of tasting blood in Chandu Champion. “I think I want to do something like that in a wholesome way. So, yeah, a war film would be nice,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan on his dream director

In addition to this, he also spoke about his dream director. Yet again, while several names of the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others popped in, the actor said, “sabko le lijiye (include everyone)” and laughed.

He then opined that he has several dream directors. Nonetheless, “I’ve had a great run with Luv sir. So, I would love to collaborate with Luv Ranjan sir again. So, agar kuch film hoti hai to main unke saath vaapas se kaam karna chahunga (So, if there is any film I would like to work with him again).”

Further hailing Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s last release, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, he stated, “mujhe unke saath bhi kaam karna hai (I want to work with him as well). That was a lovely film.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film, based on the life of the first Paralympic gold medalist from India, Murlikant Petkar, will hit theaters next year in 2024.