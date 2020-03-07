Kartik Aaryan spotted at filmmaker Rohit Dhawan’s office; Is a film on the cards for the star?

Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Dishoom director Rohit Dhawan’s office. Post that, rumours of Kartik collaborating with Rohit in his next film started doing rounds.

Often when actors are spotted heading to a director’s office, rumours kick off about them collaborating for a project. Speaking of this, last evening, Kartik Aaryan was spotted with Dishoom director Rohit Dhawan at his office. While the director-actor duo was engaged in casual conversation while walking out, the paparazzi caught them in the frame and that sparked off a debate about Kartik starring in Rohit Dhawan’s next film. Kartik recently got his surgery done and post that he is in recovery mode.

In the last few years, Kartik Aaryan proved his credibility as an actor. With films like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more, Kartik’s popularity also has soared. Last night, when the heartthrob was clicked with ’s brother and director Rohit Dhawan post a meeting in Juhu at his office, rumours of a collaboration started doing rounds. While we wonder if Kartik will star in Rohit’s next flick, the video shows the great camaraderie between the director and the actor.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to Kartik Aaryan’s birthday wish for her; Calls it ‘Most Important’; Take a look)

Rohit is known for his quirky comedies like Desi Boyz and Dishoom while Kartik has tried his hands at various genres and has managed to entertain the audiences. With his upcoming lineup of films too, fans surely are in for some entertainment from the Luka Chuppi star. Amidst this, a quick catch up with director Rohit Dhawan surely grabs eyeballs and has got his fans also talking about his next with Dishoom director. If that happens to be true, fans of Kartik will get to witness yet another entertaining project from the handsome star. Currently, Kartik is recovering from his surgery and soon will resume shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to hit the screens on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2 and recently, he also announced his action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan’s last evening meeting:

Read More