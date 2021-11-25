Kartik Aaryan spotted yawning as he begins shoot of his next Shehzada in New Delhi; See pics

Kartik Aaryan is surely one of the busiest actors in Bollywood currently. His films announcements are coming back to back and so are his shooting schedules. Well, to note his ‘Dhamaka’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur has witnessed a digital platform released recently. The film has received an overwhelming response from the fans. The trailer of the film was equally appreciated. And now, there was a report that he has jetted off to New Delhi for the shooting of his next upcoming film Shehzada.

The actor was spotted today in the national capital where he was seen shooting for Shehzada. Kartik clad in a white kurta with kajal applied in his eyes was seen into his character look. He was holding a toothbrush and was yawning. In the film, it looks he will have a beard look. To note, the actor had announced the release date of the film and it will be released on 4th November 2022. The drama is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Kartik and Kriti are coming together for the second time after Luka Chuppi.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik has shared a picture from Jama Masjid and wrote, “Shehzada in Dilli.” In the photo, he is seen wearing a jacket.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that the film is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada an action-packed, musical, family film, will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months reportedly.

