Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3; Twitterati can’t keep calm: ‘It’ll be another blockbuster’

There’s no stopping Kartik Aaryan! The Bollywood actor has some really interesting movies in the pipeline, and just today, he announced yet another project. Kartik’s fans were in for a surprise as the actor announced that he is all set to join forces with director Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3. This project marks his first collaboration with Anurag Basu, and Kartik expressed his excitement for the same by sharing the first look of Aashiqui 3 on his social media handle. Soon, Twitter was flooded with tweets praising Kartik, and how happy they are to see the actor take the franchise forward.

The teaser shared by Aartik Aaryan shows the title logo, with a song from the film playing in the background. Kartik shared the lyrics of the song in his caption, and wrote that this film is going to be ‘heart-wrenching’. “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da,” read the caption. Congratulatory messages soon started pouring in, and fans were trending #Aashiqui3 on Twitter. They were all praise foir Kartik Aaryan and his incredible line-up of films.

While one Twitter user wrote, “Superstar #KartikAaryan is Unstoppable He signs one of the biggest franchise of Bollywood, #Aashiqui3 To be Directed by acclaimed filmmaker #AnuragBasu and music by #Pritam”, another one tweeted, “On additon with a highly anticipated movie like #Aashiqui3 into this lineup , the excitement for every movie just went up a notch and prize of freedy will also climb up a lot , i just can't wait for these movies #KartikAaryan is on fire baby.” Check out some Twitter reactions below.