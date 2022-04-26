Live

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer to be out today, Kareena Kapoor’s family time: LIVE Updates

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 11:25 AM IST
The new week started on a high note in B-Town. And now, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is creating buzz as the trailer of the horror-comedy will be out today. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen spen The new week started on a high note in B-Town. And now, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is creating buzz as the trailer of the horror-comedy will be out today. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen spending a relaxed evening with her family. For all such news and more, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's Entertainment LIVE Updates.
Highlights
April 26, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force

After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's cop universe for Indian Police Force. Sharing the excitement, Vivek wrote, "Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! "

 

 

April 26, 2022, 10:36 am IST
Kiara Advani shares new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ahead of trailer launch

Hours ahead of the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has dropped the new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will also star Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead and it will leave you excited for the trailer.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

April 26, 2022, 10:05 am IST
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pregnancy: It is important to respect their privacy

As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced her pregnancy last month and is looking forward to welcoming her first child this fall, her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has urged people to respect the soon to be parents' privacy in this period. "Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way", he added.

April 26, 2022, 09:58 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan spends a relaxed evening with family

After Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her relaxed evening, new pics from her family time have surfaced on social media wherein she was seen spending time with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh and some friends.

 

 

