Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer to be out today, Kareena Kapoor’s family time: LIVE Updates
After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's cop universe for Indian Police Force. Sharing the excitement, Vivek wrote, "Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! "
Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role! pic.twitter.com/xsxXszLWv8
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 26, 2022
Hours ahead of the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has dropped the new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will also star Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead and it will leave you excited for the trailer.
As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced her pregnancy last month and is looking forward to welcoming her first child this fall, her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has urged people to respect the soon to be parents' privacy in this period. "Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way", he added.
After Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her relaxed evening, new pics from her family time have surfaced on social media wherein she was seen spending time with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh and some friends.