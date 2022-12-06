Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy recently premiered on 2 December 2022 on Disney+Hotstar. It also featured Alaya F in the lead. The thriller movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Parveez Sheikh. Freddy is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Film. Ever since the film was released, Kartik has been receiving a positive response from the audience for his never-seen-before character. While the fans continue to pour in love for the movie, many even wondered if Freddy will have a sequel in the future.

Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a major hint on his social media handle, leaving his fans excited. On Sunday (December 4), Kartik conducted an interactive session on Twitter and answered a number of fan queries about Freddy. A fan asked, "The only thing i wonder is : Police ne #Freddy ko kabhi nahi pakda ? #SundayWithFreddy #KartikAaryan," which was about the ending of the movie, to which, Kartik had a cryptic reply and he said: "Abhi kahaani khatam kahan hui hai. #SundayWithFreddy."

Fans react to Freddy sequel

Soon after Kartik's tweet, his fans could not keep calm and shared excitement in the comments section. A user said, "FREDDY ka second part bhi aayega na? Cannot wait more." Another user said: "omggg it was so unexpected. thanks K." A third user said: "Arey matlab Freddy 2 is coming." Another fan said, "Wohh ... Are you planning to make thhe 2nd part. that will be amazing." In Freddy, Kartik played the role of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy and socially awkward dentist. While Alaya essayed the character of Kainaaz Irani.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik will feature next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in the lead. It is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.