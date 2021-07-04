Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' title to be changed; Director releases official statement

Kartik Aaryan’s starrer 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to get a new title. Director Sameer Vidwans in an official statement said the decision has been to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’. Scroll below to see.

Director Sameer Vidwans who will be helming Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ has released an official statement regarding the change of the film’s title. The decision has been taken in order to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’. On Saturday, the National Award-winning director took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.”

The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. The movie is expected to be an epic love story with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. It will also mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala. With the upcoming film we will see the actor bring a unique narrative to live with his engaging performance. The movie assures to be an unforgettable love story.

Take a look:

Last month, Kartik Aaryan had shared a video and revealed that he will be starring as the lead in the film. Sharing the post that had guitar music in the background, Kartik wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people."

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. It will be released in 2022.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan announces his next to be a love saga ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha': I feel pressure & responsibility

Share your comment ×