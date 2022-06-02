Kartik Aaryan on stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes: He's a legend, no one can do what he does

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film emerged as the biggest opener for the ‘Dhamaka’ actor and the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022, ahead of much bigger films like Runway 34, Heropanti and Bachchhan Paandey. The film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week and has brought the family audience back to the theatres. Meanwhile, the actor is grateful for everything his film has achieved and is hoping to reach higher echelons in time to come.

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, the actor shared his views over the success of his film. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

On being asked, how it was like to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes, Kartik said, ‘’Akshay (Kumar) sir is a legend and no one can do what he does. I have grown up watching him. I always look up to him. I love him as an actor and as a person. I never took on that pressure to step into his shoes because those are some really big shoes to fill. But from my end, I tried my best to deliver on the faith that Anees sir and the producers had in me with this completely new film, new character and script, which has some elements from the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa to give you that nostalgia.’’

Recently, it was speculated that Kartik will be replacing Akshay Kumar in the 'Housefull' franchise too. However, Kartik reacting to the rumours of him replacing Akshay in 'Housefull 5' yet again, he took to Twitter and rubbished the rumours. The actor shared a news article and wrote, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? Baseless"

Earlier, the rumours were also rife that Kartik has hiked his fees. Reportedly, he used to charge Rs 15-20 crore, but now reportedly Kartik would charge Rs 35-40 crore per film henceforth. Reacting to this, Kartik tweeted, "Promotion hua hai life mein Increment nahi Baseless."

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan directorial, ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.