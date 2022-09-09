Kartik Aaryan strikes the Rooh baba pose from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, gets snapped in the city; PHOTOS
Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a casual attire as he gets snapped outside a dubbing studio.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and bankable actors in Bollywood. He is making the fans go gaga over him with his movies. In fact, he is one of the few actors whose film has done extremely well at the box office post-pandemic. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has several exciting films in his kitty that fans cannot wait to see. Kartik recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has started shooting for his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani and today he was spotted in the city outside a subbing studio.
In the pictures, we can see Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in casual wear. He wore a beige sweater tee over denims. The actor wore a green beanie cap and completed his look with grey sports shoes and black sunglasses. The one thing that caught our attention was Kartik posing in his iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pose. He also formed a heart with both his hands and posed for the paparazzi.
Check out Kartik Aaryan’s pictures:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani, Tabu and others. The film not only made him one of the few actors to give a blockbuster post-pandemic but also made him a bankable actor. He recently announced Aashiqui 3 and since then fans cannot wait to see him in a romantic movie. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are the front runners to play the leading lady.
Apart from this Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani yet again. He has Captain India, Freddy and Shehzada.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor the front runners for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3