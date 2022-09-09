Kartik Aaryan strikes the Rooh baba pose from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, gets snapped in the city; PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and bankable actors in Bollywood. He is making the fans go gaga over him with his movies. In fact, he is one of the few actors whose film has done extremely well at the box office post-pandemic. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has several exciting films in his kitty that fans cannot wait to see. Kartik recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has started shooting for his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani and today he was spotted in the city outside a subbing studio.

In the pictures, we can see Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in casual wear. He wore a beige sweater tee over denims. The actor wore a green beanie cap and completed his look with grey sports shoes and black sunglasses. The one thing that caught our attention was Kartik posing in his iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pose. He also formed a heart with both his hands and posed for the paparazzi.