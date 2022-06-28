Kartik Aaryan sweats it out at football ground in the city; PICS

Who doesn’t love Kartik Aaryan? Kartik is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives. Just today, he was seen sweating out at a football match and looked super smart.

In the pictures, Kartik looked dapper in red sports tee and grey shorts. He also wore a smart bandanna. He completed the look with neon shoes. The actor was papped as he played football intensely.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kartik's professional career, he is currently basking in the success of his recently-released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film has recently crossed the 150 crore mark in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Next, he has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet-to-be titled love saga.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares BTS pic from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets with Tabu; Actress says 'Darna Mana Hai'