Kartik Aaryan takes the wrong route & gets lost while driving in Panchgani, drops a blurry selfie

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has been shooting back to back and sharing the updates with his fans. Currently, the actor is in Panchgani for the shooting of his next project ‘Freddy’. A video surfaced online of him driving on the hill station road and he lost his way. A few cops offered to help him but they first made sure to click a selfie with the star. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Kartik who is in the driver’s seat looked confused. Someone asked him where he's headed to and he replied saying he was supposed to take the last right. A few policemen came across his car and click a few selfies with the actor first. When people around him asked if he was getting late for the shoot, Kartik laughed and said no. In the morning he had shared a selfie on his Instagram handle with a caption, “Blurry mind and messy thoughts.”

In the picture, he was seen wearing a black hoodie in style. Fans were gushing over his messy hair and semi-bearded look. Many have dropped in heartfelt comments for him.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor has Freddy, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiya, Captain in his kitty. Freddy is helmed by Ekta Kapoor and Shashankha Ghosh. The romantic thriller stars Alaya F in the lead role. He has recently completed the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which stars Kaira Advani and .

