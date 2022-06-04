Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 again; Fans wish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star a speedy recovery

Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and continues its impressive run at the box office on the third Friday. Now, Kartik took to his social media handle and announced to his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. To note, this is the second time the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has contracted the virus.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture of himself on his social media along with a quirky caption. Kartik wrote: "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya," (adding a laughing emoji.) Soon after, fans have been sending prayers for the actor and many even wished him a speedy recovery through their social media handles. A user wrote: "Get well soon my boyyyyy @TheAaryanKartik....sending u lots of love and positivity. U will be fine very soon," Another user tweeted: "Don’t worry Rooh Baba ..ulb fine .you really need rest after the hectic promotional schedule." While a third user wrote: "Rooh baba get well soon @TheAaryanKartik."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post:

Here's how Kartik Aaryan's fans reacted:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan will next star in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada, and will also reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Apart from this, he will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama film, Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.

