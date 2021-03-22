Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Tells fans 'Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo'

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a photo of a 'plus' sign as he announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19. The actor urged fans to pray for him.

Monday began on a worrisome note for fans of Kartik Aaryan as he announced that he has tested positive. He took to social media to announce the news and while he did not use the word COVID 19 or Coronavirus, his fans went all out to send him speedy recovery wishes. Now, as the news has broken, fans of the star are sending love and good wishes to him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo of a plus sign and urged fans to pray for him as he revealed his diagnosis.

He wrote, "Dua Karo, positive ho gaya." In addition to this, he added a facepalm and praying emoticon to it. On Saturday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor walked the ramp as a showstopper with Kiara Advani for designer Manish Malhotra. Not just this, Kartik had been shooting with Kiara and on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the city. Tabu had recently joined the crew for the shoot and Kiara and Kartik welcomed her on the sets with a selfie.

A couple of his fans sent him love on the post. A fan wrote, "Ugh. I hate it when my favorite people get hurt. I have faith that you’ll be better really soon" Another wrote, "May you be negative soon . Take care and eat well. This too shall pass." To recall, all through the lockdown, Kartik remained active on social media and kept urging all his fans to follow protocol despite restrictions being reduced. His COVID 19 rant video also went viral on social media last year.

Take a look:

Positive ho gaya

Dua karo pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

