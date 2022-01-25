Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional: Shehzada team backs actor amid Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release row

The release of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been the talk of the town for a while now. And recently, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Manish Shah opened up in a chat with India Today about cancelling the theatrical release of his film due to Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. He even called Kartik 'unprofessional' and claimed that the actor had threatened to walk out of Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo if the dubbed version was released in theatre.

Now, the Shehzada team including director Rohit Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill have backed Kartik and claimed that he is a complete professional. In a chat, the Shehzada team has said that the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was stopped on their request to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or threatened to leave the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hence, we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producer's decision and not actor's." He further adds, "I have known Kartik since the begining of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with."

Further, backing Kartik, director Rohit Dhawan also praised his excitement for the project. He said, "Kartik's intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film."

Producer Aman Gill also claimed that Kartik is putting in his heart and soul in Shehzada and backed him amid Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release row. He said, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved; he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."

