Kartik Aaryan throws the 'Pungi Dance' challenge to everyone over Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat; WATCH

After all the dancing that he has done himself, Kartik Aaryan has a dancing challenge for everyone with Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat. Watch the video right here.

We have already seen Kartik Aaryan make the netizens, stars and the entire nation dance like him with the Dheeme Dheeme dance challenge, he is back at it this year as well as he has yet another crazy challenge for everyone. With Love Aaj Kal releasing in just a few days, the latest release, Haan Main Galat has hit the right chord with the fans and now, he has a challenge for everyone to make them do the Pungi Dance.

And now, he has shared a video where Kartik is seen doing some amazing steps on the ‘been’ music from Haan Main Galat. He captioned the video as, ‘#PungiDance – New Challenge. #DheemeDheeme toh aapne bohot ache se seekh liya! Ab Aaya hai Naya Challenge #HaanMainGalat ka #PungiDance #LoveAajKal.’ Well, it looks like now that he has his steps on point already, he wants everyone to do it just as fine as well.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video here:

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree for Love Aaj Kal. The actor’s romantic boy image has a double dose in the film as Raghu and Veer and it has piqued everyone’s curiosity. The trailer and the songs are being loved by the audiences and Valentine's Day is going to be a treat for couples out there. But before that, it looks like we got to do the pungi dance and slither our way to the cinema halls!

