Kartik Aaryan to tie the knot soon? Freddy actor has to say THIS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry currently. With the success of his latest release and his popularity among the masses, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has become one of the most bankable actors in India. Kartik is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Freddy, which also starred Alaya F in the lead. The film premiered on 2 December 2022 on Disney+Hotstar. Apart from his work front, Kartik's personal love life has left many intrigued.

Now, in a new interview with News18, Kartik spilled the beans on his wedding plans and said that there’s no pressure from his family to get married as of now. His mother wants him to work for the next three to four years before he plans to settle down as she doesn’t want him to get distracted. "I’m also focusing on my work currently. Thankfully, there’s no pressure from them yet. Having said that, there’s definitely room for love in my life,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan's previous relationship

Kartik was earlier in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. The duo even collaborated on Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2020. Reportedly, they broke up right before the film's release.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will feature next in Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, Kartik will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He also has Hansal Mehta's social drama, Captain India, Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.