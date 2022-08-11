Kartik Aaryan touches his sister's feet on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the day with smiles & sweets; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour. He is also known for his hilarious and witty captions for his social media posts and Raksha Bandhan was no different for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor as he shared photos with his sister Krtitika Tiwari and wrote, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali". The clicks show Kartik smiling brightly while touching his sister's feet and taking her blessings as she ties a Rakhi on his wrist and performs aarti.

While Kartik Aaryan opted for a baby pink round neck jumper and black skin-tight denim jeans for Raksha Bandhan celebration, his sister looked pretty in a floral sleeveless top and flared blue denim jeans. Kartik completed his outfit with a wrist watch, rugged beard, and a messy hairdo. Meanwhile, his pet pooch Katori was no less than a poser as he posed with Kartik in all his Rakhi pictures.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film did extremely well at the Box Office and starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in poignant roles. Kartik also has several projects lined up for the future. He recently wrapped up the schedule of Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie also features, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.