Kartik Aaryan trends on Twitter after announcing ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’; Fans can't contain excitement

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sameer Vidwans’s directorial and the shooting is expected to start by the end of the year.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has given a sweet surprise to his fans as he announced his next forthcoming film titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. The film is being directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans. As soon as he announced the film, his fans started congratulating him in excitement and the actor was trending on the Twitter under hashtag KartikAaryan. To note, he was in the headlines after he exited the film Dostana 2 for unknown reasons. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Kartik took to his social media pages with a short and soulful video and wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people. #SajidNadiadwala @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @wardakhannadiadwala @karandontsharma @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures #SNKK." In a statement, he said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

Fans on Twitter congratulated him and said, 'Keep shining my hero’. Another fan wrote, ‘Dhadkan yeh kehti hai, dil tere bin dhadkena.’

The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Dhamaka and horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Credits :Twitter

