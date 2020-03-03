Kartik Aaryan is a true blue gentleman as he escorts Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co star Tabu to her car; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu will be seen sharing screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

If you remember, during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan turned bodyguard for co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar when they were mobbed on the streets, and more recently, during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, a video of Kartik offering a protective arm against Sara Ali khan went viral on social media wherein Kartik was seen protecting Sara from the mob in Jaipur. And therefore, it comes as no surprise then that when Kartik Aaryan and landed in Mumbai after completing the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan, Kartik, like a true blue gentleman, decided to drop Tabu to her car before heading to his car. That’s right!

In the video, what we can see is that Kartik and Tabu step out of the airport together and instead of heading to his car, Kartik, instead decided to accompany Tabu to her car. What is interesting is that while Tabu tells Kartik that she will go but Kartik insists on accompanying her and well, this for us, is true chivalry. Post completing the Jaipur schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyan 2, Kartik Aaryan shared a photograph from the film's set and in the image, while Kartik and Kiara look madly in love, what we can’t help but notice is them being surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces. Alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.....”

Ever since Kartik and Kiara have jetted off to Jaipur, a host of videos and photos of the two have been leaked on social media wherein the two are seen shooting for a romantic song as Kartik holds Kiara in his arms. Also, in another photo, we see Kartik riding an autorickshaw. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee while the original film was directed by Priyadarshan. Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Tabu's video here:

