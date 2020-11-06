Kartik Aaryan turns into handsome hunk with 'long locks' in sun kissed selfie; Fans 'spot Keanu Reeves'

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to drop a stunning sunkissed selfie. The handsome Dostana 2 star left fans in complete awe of his long hair and many compared his look with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. The Dostana 2 star has been keeping his fans updated about his shenanigans at home while spending time with his family. While initially, Kartik used to share hilarious posts to raise awareness about COVID 19 precautions, off late he has been dropping stunning photos of his 'lockdown look.' And speaking of this, recently, Kartik shared a stunning selfie on his social media handle and left fans comparing it with John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo in which we could see him clad in a white tee with his long locks open and spread all over his face. One could barely see the Dostana 2 star's eyes. With an intense expression on his face, Kartik looked towards the sunlight and the rays perfectly fell on his locks and face. The actor looked absolutely handsome in the sunkissed selfie and many celebs also complimented him on his look.

Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, "Let the eyes do the talking." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "And the HAIR." Many fans dropped comments where they compared his look with Keanu Reeves' hairstyle in John Wick and Matrix. A fan wrote, "Keanu Reeves called, he wants his Matrix look back." On the other hand, another wrote, "Is it John Wick?"

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's photo and comments:

Meanwhile, prior to the lockdown, Kartik was shooting with Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars and is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film is helmed by Collin D'Cunha. Besides, Kartik also signed an action flick with Om Raut.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan bags a three film deal with Eros worth Rs 75 crore

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Share your comment ×