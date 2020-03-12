Kartik Aaryan turns himself into a meme and it will remind you of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa; Here’s why

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow.

Post wrapping up the Jaipur schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, as we speak, are shooting in Lucknow. A day prior to Holi, Kartik and Kiara were papped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Lucknow, and today, Kartik took to social media to share a Holi meme on himself as he posted a picture of himself drenched in Holi colours, comparing it to the infamous scene of actor Rajpal Yadav from Akshay Kuma starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa wherein Rajpal is dipped in Holi colours. Tagging his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ director, Kartik wrote, “Sir Holi ke din same hi lagte hain sab”. While Kartik’s photo read ‘How you think you look like on Holi’, Rajpal Yadav’s photo read ‘How you actually look’

Kartik and Kiara will be shooting in Lucknow for over a month, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31. Prior to heading to Lucknow, Kartik Aaryan had undergone a surgery as he had gotten hurt while performing a stunt on dance reality show- Dance Plus 5 and ever since, Kartik has been papped wearing an arm cast. Also, Kartik had shared a photo of his arm cast which had the message ‘Don’t Touch Property’ and soon after, fans started suspecting if the message on his arm cast was from Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and next, he will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 and Om Raut’s action film.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post where the actor turns himself into a meme:

