Kartik Aaryan turns ‘swag wale babaji’ to begin Jaipur shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & reminds us of Akshay Kumar

Kartik Aaryan headed to Jaipur to shoot for another schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Saturday, he showed off his hilarious avatar as ‘babaji’ and reminded us of Akshay Kumar from the first part. Check it out.

A film’s sequel that has been the talk of the town is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the second part will feature as well who reportedly will recreate the song Ami Je Tomar from the first installment. While fans of loved his comedy in the first part, many are looking forward to seeing Kartik in the second part as the lead. A day back, Kartik headed to Jaipur for the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and on Saturday, he kicked it off in a style that reminded us of Akshay.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a video from the dressing room where he was gearing up for the shoot. In the video, we can see the Love Aaj Kal star in a saffron kurta, dhoti and lined of white and red vermilion on his forehead. To add swag to the look, Kartik added his cool pair of sunglasses and almost recreated the same look that Akshay had in one of the scenes of the film. We couldn’t help but think of Kartik’s look as ‘swag wale babaji.’

While he got all decked up to shoot, Kartik can be seen humming the tune of the Hare Ram Hare Krishna from the first part with a wide smile. Kartik captioned the video as, “Iss look mein Smile hi nahi ruktiTing ding ting tiding ting ting#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Jaipur lets Roll Mango Season Begins.” Meanwhile, several fans loved his quirkiness and smile in the video and wished him luck for the film.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the film will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu. The first schedule was shot in Mumbai last year and the posters were also released back then. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The first look posters came out back in August 2019 and Kartik was loved in the same. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

