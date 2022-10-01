Kartik Aaryan twins with sister Kritika Tiwari in THIS throwback pic; Sets major sibling goals
Karthik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ‘perfect travelling companion,’ sister Kritika Tiwari.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved young talents in Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut in the industry with the 2011-released film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, carved a niche for himself with his excellent choice of films. Kartik Aaryan, who is loved by the audiences for his exceptional comic timing and the boy-next-door image, is unarguably one of the most bankable actors in the industry now. When it comes to his personal life, Kartik is a complete family man.
The charming actor often shares hilarious and highly relatable posts with his family members on his official Instagram handle, which also made him the netizens’ favourite. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture with his sister Kritika Tiwari on his Instagram page, which was clicked at an airport. The brother-sister sets major sibling goals with the picture, in which they are seen twinning in black. “My fav travelling partner,” the actor captioned the picture, which was clicked when he flew to Jabalpur with Kritika.
Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post here:
Coming to Karthik Aaryan’s career, the talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. The project marks Kartik’s second onscreen collaboration with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star, Kiara Advani. The actor is playing the titular character Satya Prem in the film, which features Kiara in the role of Katha.
Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada, the upcoming Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is slated to hit the theatres in February 2023. Freddy, his another much-awaited film, is also gearing up for a grand release. Kartik Aaryan is roped in to play the lead role in Aashiqui 3, the third installment of the much-loved Aashiqui franchise directed by Anurag Basu. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the project.
