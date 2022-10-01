Kartik Aaryan twins with sister Kritika Tiwari in THIS throwback pic; Sets major sibling goals

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved young talents in Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut in the industry with the 2011-released film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, carved a niche for himself with his excellent choice of films. Kartik Aaryan, who is loved by the audiences for his exceptional comic timing and the boy-next-door image, is unarguably one of the most bankable actors in the industry now. When it comes to his personal life, Kartik is a complete family man.

The charming actor often shares hilarious and highly relatable posts with his family members on his official Instagram handle, which also made him the netizens’ favourite. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture with his sister Kritika Tiwari on his Instagram page, which was clicked at an airport. The brother-sister sets major sibling goals with the picture, in which they are seen twinning in black. “My fav travelling partner,” the actor captioned the picture, which was clicked when he flew to Jabalpur with Kritika.