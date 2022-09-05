Kartik Aaryan unveils FIRST look of Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3; Says 'This one is going to be heart-wrenching'

Kartik Aaryan is currently hitting headlines ever since he announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3. The third installment of the hit franchise Aashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu. It is said to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films, however, the female lead actress has not been announced yet. Aashiqui (1990) was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. Later, in 2013, the franchise was revived with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor shared the first look of Aashiqui 3 on his social media handle. Kartik captioned the post: "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. @anuragbasuofficial @ipritamofficial #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @visheshb7 @sakshibhatt @tseries.official" Earlier, taking to Instagram, Kartik also shared a group photo featuring Anurag, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. He captioned the post, "Team 'A' (red heart and multiple musical notes emojis). #AnuragBasu #Pritam #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt."

Check out Aashiqui 3's FIRST look:

Talking about Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement and told Variety: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Apart from this, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. He also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani, Freddy opposite Alaya F, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-titled action film.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan to be a part of Anurag Basu's directorial Aashiqui 3: The film is something I grew up watching