Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies 2020: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, films releasing this year

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies 2020 List: After driving the audience crazy with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 and Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019, here are Kartik's upcoming movies in 2020.

Kartik Aaryan had an amazing 2019 with some interesting movies such as Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and Pati Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The actor stole away the audience's heart with his stunning looks and amazing acting chops. Infact, Kartik even won the heartthrob of the year award at Femina Beauty Awards 2020. The actor has a huge fan following and they go crazy whenever the actor is spotted in the city. From his promotional events to his social media, fans just go mad for the actor.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie did not perform well at the box office because of the negative reviews which brought a big shock to everyone in the industry. But the actor has a great number of films in his bag. The actor will be entertaining his audience with not just two films but 3 films this year including Love Aaj Kal. Kartik has been grabbing headlines and is known as the king of the sequel as his upcoming projects will be a sequel of two big hit films- Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana. It will be interesting to see Kartik step into the shoes of and John Abraham as well as Abhishek Bachchan.

Here’s a list of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movies in 2020:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is co-produced by T-Series. The movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. The first look posters of the film which was released in August 2019 had left fans wanting for more. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 31st July 2020.

2. Dostana 2:

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in lead roles. The principal photography of the film began in Amritsar in the month of November 2019. Dostana 2 is the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and . The 2008 film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar. Kartik will portray the role of Kabir Gill, Janhvi will be seen as Kabir's sister Shreya Gill and debutant Lakshya will play the role of Raj Khanna. Kabir and Shreya both fall in love with Raj in the sequel. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet but it is expected to be released by the end of 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

