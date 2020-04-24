Kartik Aaryan uplifts a fan’s mood by wishing her on wedding anniversary and internet loves his sweet gesture

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to wish a fan on the occasion of his wedding anniversary; Read on

We all know that Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and it was right from his debut film- Pyaar Ka Punchnama that Kartik proved his mettle. Be it his epic monologues, chemistry with heroines or versatility as an actor, Kartik has amply proved that he has the ‘act’ in actor. Now, as we speak, all of us are indoors due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and since Kartik hasn’t been meeting his fans, who often used to request him for selfies at airports and outside gym, the actor decided to brighten up a fan’s birthday by wishing him on the occasion of his anniversary.

We have always seen that Kartik Aaryan never disappoints his fans whenever he is approached for a selfie or an autograph, and today, when a fan informed him that his wife is a big fan of his and since she can’t step out due to the pandemic to celebrate her anniversary, she’d be happy if Kartik replies to her online. Well, knowing Kartik’s generosity and love for his fans, the actor did the needful and left a sweet note for the couple. The fan wrote, “@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day.” Soon, Kartik replied to the tweet as he wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do….”

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kiara Advani. Also, Kartik will be seen in ’s sequel to Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's wish for his fan on his wedding anniversary:

Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do https://t.co/5j14kPQbq1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 23, 2020

