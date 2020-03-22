Kartik Aaryan urges fans to salute selfless heroes amid Coronavirus crisis; Trends #TaaliBajaoThaliBajao

Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with other celebs and encouraged the masses to express their gratitude towards all doctors, nurses, municipal staff, etc. during the Janta Curfew. He has asked them to clap hands and beat utensils through his Instagram post.

The entire world is completely shaken by the Coronavirus outbreak. It has taken a toll on numerous lives and it seems like there is no end to this misery. In the midst of all this, every country including India has been trying hard to curb the situation. It feels good to see that people are abiding by the Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today i.e. Sunday, March 22, 2020, and have remained confined in their homes.

And the best part is that the citizens have also expressed their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, municipal staff, etc. at 5 pm for their inevitable service to the country in such a crucial situation by clapping hands and beating utensils. A little while back, Kartik Aaryan has shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he is seen encouraging people to clap for all the unsung heroes who have been doing a lot for the nation’s well-being. He has mentioned #TaaliBajaoThaliBajao in his caption to support the same.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen wearing a utensil on his head and beating a plate with a spoon to support the cause. PM Narendra Modi has announced the Janta Curfew on Sunday as a precautionary mock drill on the part of Indian citizens to fight the deadly virus. This curfew has been rigorously followed from 7 am to 9 pm. As mentioned by Modi Ji in his speech, it will be India’s way to fight COVID-19.

