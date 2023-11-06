Kartik Aaryan uses Virat Kohli's 49th century as excuse to cheat on his meal and bing on cake; see PIC

Whenever India is playing a cricket match against any country, the entire nation is glued to their screens to cheer for the men in blue. In the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup tournament, the Indian team recently knocked horns with South Africa. During the memorable match, Virat Kohli hit his 49th century. Among the scores of cricket fanatics who were proud of his amazing feat was Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who celebrated Virat’s century by relishing on a delicious cake.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli’s 49th century in the World Cup match against South Africa

On November 5, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday and gave the biggest gift to his fans. Kohli hit his 49th century in the World Cup match against South Africa matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record. The special feat definitely calls for a celebration. Hence, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took the opportunity to cheat on his diet and binge on a delicious-looking cake.

Taking to Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted a picture of himself sporting his biggest smile. In the pic, the actor is seen standing inside a popular bakery in Pune, holding a plate of delicious-looking cake and a spoon. The actor decided to go casual for the day and looked smart in a pair of blue denims and a basic white t-shirt paired with a cap. Sharing the picture, the actor penned, “Virat ki century ho to cheating to banti hai.”

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan completed his engineering before stepping into the Indian film industry with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011. The film went on to become a massive success, making him a household name. In his acting career of more than a decade, he has been part of many hit projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, among many others. Kartik is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming film Chandu Champion in which he will be seen in a titular role.

