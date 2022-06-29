Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 5 stars who added swanky cars to their collection this year

Bollywood actors are known for their lavish lifestyles. Be it luxurious homes or designer clothes, they have it all and never fail to leave their fans stunned with their collection. Well, one thing that often grabs all the attention is their stylish car collection. Fans often wish to know which celebrity owns what type of car and are very much interested to know if there are any new additions to their list. Well, today we list down 5 actors who added a swanky new car to their collection.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood and he was last seen in the film Jersey which was loved by all his fans. Talking about his new car, he was recently seen flaunting the latest addition to his fleet of expensive cars, a classy diamond white Mercedes Maybach S580. The price of the car starts at Rs 2.5 crore and goes up to Rs 3.2 crore. However, according to Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor’s Maybach S580 is the top version which has cost him over Rs 3 crore.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As a gift for his successful stint, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted the actor a swanky McLaren GT which approximately costs Rs. 4.7 crore. He has become the first Indian owner of the swanky McLaren GT.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has just bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. He did opt for a stealthy black colour. The GLS is sold in three variants. There are 400D, 450 and Maybach 600. The 400D and 450 are priced at Rs. 1.14 Crores ex-showroom. However, the Maybach 600 is the top-end, most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz. It costs Rs. 2.47 Crores ex-showroom.

Athiya Shetty

Recently, Athiya Shetty took the delivery of the 2022 Audi Q7, joining the long list of celebrities who own Q7 in the country. The actor purchased the 2022 Q7 Technology variant in Navarra Metallic Blue colour. It is the top-end trim in the Audi Q7 range and gets a price tag of ₹88.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level Q7 Premium Plus, on the other hand, gets a price tag of ₹79.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi recently took the delivery of a brand new Audi Q7, joining the long list of celebrities who own Q7 in the country. The actor bought the SUV in the Navarra Metallic Blue colour. The Q7 is available in two variants - Premium Plus which costs ₹79.99 lakh and Technology trim which will set you back by ₹88.33 lakh.

