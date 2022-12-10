Kartik Aaryan vibing at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert with friends sets the tone right for our weekend mood WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh is not only a brilliant actor but is also a popular singer. The actor-singer enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to vibe on his songs. Needless to say that when it is his concert, it has to be a jam-packed event. Well, even our Bollywood celebrities are huge fans of Diljit and never miss a chance to groove to his songs be it in the gym or at their house. No way are they going to miss out on attending a live concert and experiencing a crazy vibe. Last night we saw a lot of celebrities having a blast at the concert and one of them was Kartik Aaryan. A video of the Freddy star is going viral on social media where we can see him dancing to one of Diljit’s popular songs. Kartik Aaryan dancing at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

In the video which is going viral, we can see Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in an all-black avatar. He is wearing a black hoodie and has paired black sunglasses with it. We can see Diljit Dosanjh on the stage in the background singing one of his most popular tracks from Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The song is titled ‘sauda khara khara’. The best part is that Diljit himself stars in this film. Kartik along with his bunch of friends can be seen doing the hook step of the song and it is proof of the fact that he is indeed having a blast.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have a gala time at the concert The popular Bollywood couple also attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and were seen having a gala time at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. Neha Dhupia later took to her official Instagram handle and shared some pictures and videos with her hubby Angad Bedi and other audience, from the concert. Diljit Dosanjh's work front The actor-singer is now set to kickstart the shooting of his ambitious project, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, on December 11, Sunday. The movie, which has been titled Chamkila, revolves around the lives of Punjab's most popular musician couple Amarjot Kaur and Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of Chamkila in the film, which features popular actress Parineeti Chopra in the role of Amarjot Kaur.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma and others have a blast at Diljit Dosanjh’s music concert; Watch VIDEO