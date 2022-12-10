Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma and others have a blast at Diljit Dosanjh’s music concert; Watch VIDEO

Diljit Dosanjh, the famous actor-singer has a massive fan following across the world. The multi-faceted talent, who is well-known for both his exceptional singing and acting skills is currently busy with his musical tour, which has been named 'Born to Shine'. The actor-singer performed in Mumbai on December 9, Friday as a part of his tour, in the attendance of a massive crowd. Some of the most popular faces of Bollywood, including Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and others attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Verma and others have a blast at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was seen arriving at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in his brand-new luxury car. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black casual jacket, which he paired with a black t-shirt, matching trousers, and black and white sneakers. Vijay Varma, the talented actor also opted for an all-black look, that included a co-ord set, sneakers, and a matching cap. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, looked her casual best in a white spaghetti crop top, which she paired with ripped denim trousers and a high bun. Check out the video:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have a gala time at the concert The popular Bollywood couple also attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and were seen having a gala time at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. Neha Dhupia later took to her official Instagram handle and shared some pictures and videos with her hubby Angad Bedi and other audience, from the concert. Check out Neha Dhupia's post below:

Diljit Dosanjh's work front The actor-singer is now set to kickstart the shooting of his ambitious project, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, on December 11, Sunday. The movie, which has been titled Chamkila, revolves around the lives of Punjab's most popular musician couple Amarjot Kaur and Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of Chamkila in the film, which features popular actress Parineeti Chopra in the role of Amarjot Kaur.

