Kartik Aaryan wants Arjun Kapoor to send gift for his sister’s birthday as latter wishes her; Check the banter

Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his sister’s birthday amid quarantine as the actor baked a cake for his sister.

Kartik Aaryan, just like all of us, is in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and while some of the celebs are cooking, painting, and working out, Kartik Aaryan is busy baking a cake for his sister. That’s right! Since there are no film shootings, and no promotions, Kartik Aaryan is home with his family and that is when this Luka Chuppi actor got the opportunity to celebrate his sisters birthday after seven long years and since Kartik was totally free, the actor made sure to make it extra special for his sister as he baked a cake for her.

Alongside the photo of the cake, Kartik wrote, “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years Chota Cake Banane gaya , Bada Biscuit ban gaya Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi .. Pride of the family @dr.kiki..” Soon after , who is often seen leaving comments on other actors posts, left a comment on Kartik’s post in order to wish his sister as Arjun wrote, “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday… And soon after, Kartik wrote, ‘Gift bhejo Paytm se…’

Earlier, Kartik’s sister had recorded a video of Kartik doing the household work of washing utensils, and in order to pull her brother’s leg, she informed that this is an everyday business at home and not something that is happening during quarantine. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 and Om Raut’s action film.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post for his sister on her birthday:

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan injured while doing an act on a reality show; Read details

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More