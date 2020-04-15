Kartik Aaryan WANTS to look sexy again as THIS throwback selfie; Asks fans if he should get rid of stubble

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the days when he was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Dostana 2 actor expressed his desire to look sexy again. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Bollywood stars are stuck at home and many are unable to get out of the house due to the lockdown. However, most of them are using this time to do things they didn’t have time for. Among them, Kartik Aaryan has been busy helping around the house with chores and also spending time with family. The Dostana 2 star has been sharing updates on social media and in his recent post show him with a big stubble on his face.

On Wednesday, however, Kartik was stuck in a dilemma and he turned to his fans for help. The handsome actor shared a throwback selfie from the days when he was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh and expressed his desire to look sexy just like he did in the picture. In the photo, Kartik is seen gawking at the camera with a naughty smile on his face and a lazy expression as he was laying in bed. The stunning photo went viral back then and Kartik’s female fans couldn’t stop staring at him.

However, being at home and away from workout and gyms, Kartik seemed to want to go back to his old look that one can see in the selfie. For this, he asked his fans if he should shave off his stubble to look sexy again. Kartik shared the photo and wrote, “Phir se sexy dikhne ka Mann kar ra hai Daadhi nikaal dun?” Well, seeing the handsome star, fans couldn’t resist from commenting on his photo and shower him with compliments.

Check out Kartik’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when the Coronavirus pandemic began and lockdown was announced. The actor will be seen in the film with Kiara Advani and . It is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut and will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

