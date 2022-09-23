Kartik Aaryan was losing sleep due to his role in Freddy; His intensity shocked me: Shashanka Ghosh

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry with multiple projects in the pipeline. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores and was the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

The actor will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy, which also stars Alaya F in the lead. This marks Kartik and Alaya's first on-screen collaboration together. Now, Shashanka talked about how Kartik had sleepless nights while he was shooting for Freddy. “[During the shoot], Kartik told me that he is losing sleep because of what he was playing in 'Freddy'. He’d come more than prepared. He was completely into his character," he added. Shashanka said everyone, including him, was taken aback after knowing that Kartik is acting in a film like Freddy.