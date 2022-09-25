Kartik Aaryan wishes SatyaPrem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday; Shares a BTS PIC
Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS pic from the location of SatyaPrem Ki Katha and wished his director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most bankable young stars of Bollywood. The actor, who is on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has some promising projects in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan is set to share the screen with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani once again, in the upcoming project SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actor recently started shooting for the much-awaited film, which is touted to be a romantic drama.
Recently, Kartik Aaryan wished the ‘vidwan kathakar’ of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday, with a special Instagram post. “Satyaprem Ki Katha ke vidwan kathakar ko janamdin ki shubhkaamnaayein. SaPrem, Sattu,” wrote the talented actor, who shared a BTS picture clicked from the location of the film, on his page. “Dhanyawad mere Sattu. Bohot, bohot saara pyaar,” director Sameer replied to the leading man’s birthday wishes. The new black and white BTS picture from the location suggests that SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a film that is set in the backdrop of a small town.
Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post here:
The latest updates suggest that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film is going to be a musical love saga, that will have a stunning soundtrack. Kartik is playing the role of Satya Prem in the film, which features Kiara as Katha. The movie, which is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, is jointly produced by Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is slated to get a theatrical release on June 29, 2023.
Coming to Kartik Aaryan’s career, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Shehzada, the highly anticipated film which is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti Sanon is playing the female lead in the film, which features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and others in the key roles. Shehzada is slated to hit the theatres on February 23, 2023.
