Kartik Aaryan wishes SatyaPrem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday; Shares a BTS PIC

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most bankable young stars of Bollywood. The actor, who is on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has some promising projects in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan is set to share the screen with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani once again, in the upcoming project SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actor recently started shooting for the much-awaited film, which is touted to be a romantic drama.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan wished the ‘vidwan kathakar’ of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday, with a special Instagram post. “Satyaprem Ki Katha ke vidwan kathakar ko janamdin ki shubhkaamnaayein. SaPrem, Sattu,” wrote the talented actor, who shared a BTS picture clicked from the location of the film, on his page. “Dhanyawad mere Sattu. Bohot, bohot saara pyaar,” director Sameer replied to the leading man’s birthday wishes. The new black and white BTS picture from the location suggests that SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a film that is set in the backdrop of a small town.