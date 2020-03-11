Kartik Aaryan to work in Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan’s next collaboration? DEETS Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan, who is working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has reportedly been roped in for Shashank Khaitan’s next project with Karan Johar.

After giving two decent hits in 2019, Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most sought after actor in Bollywood. Not only he has some interesting movies in the pipeline, but he is also working with some of the renowned directors of the industry. And now, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star is likely to add another name to his director’s list. We are talking about Shashank Khaitan who was recently in news for shelving starrer Mr Lele. According to media reports, after putting Mr Lele on the back burner, Shashank has begun working on his next project.

The media reports suggested that will be backing the project and will Kartik will be seen essaying the lead role in the movie. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made in this regard, if the reports turned out to be true, this yet to be titled project will mark Shashank’s fourth collaboration with KJo’s Dharma Productions after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. On the other hand, this new project will also be Kartik’s second project with KJo after the much talked about Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

The movie happens to be the much awaited sequel of 2008 release Dostana which featured , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is the sequel to ’s 2007 mystery drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from Kartik, the sequel also features Kiara Advani in the lead and is currently being shot in Lucknow. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

