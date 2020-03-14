Kartik Aaryan on working with Bhansali & Zoya Akhtar: I’ll take success seriously when I sign films with them

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During an interview, Kartik Aaryan expressed a wish to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Shoojit Sircar.

Post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has become a national rage, with girls of all age groups crushing on the actor. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi to Love Aaj Kal and others, Kartik Aaryan has proved his versatility, and at a time when directors are wishing to collaborate with Kartik, Karik, on the contrary, wants to work with Bhansali and Zoya. During a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan expressed a wish to work with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Shoojit Sircar.

Well, it is a dream for every actor to work under the direction of such ace filmmakers and Kartik, in an interview, revealed that he is waiting for that one call from these filmmakers as they are on his wish list. Furthermore, Kartik revealed that the day he gets a call from these directors; he will take his success more seriously. “I am waiting for that one call from filmmaker who are on my wish list- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Shoojit Sircar. I will take my success more seriously the day I sign films with them,” shared the actor.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and after wrapping up the Jaipur schedule of the film, Kartik and Kiara had jetted off to Lucknow to shoot the film’ next schedule, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the films’ shooting got cancelled. Also, Kartik will be seen in produced ‘Dostana 2’, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Plus, Kartik will be seen doing action as he has signed Om Raut’s action film.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post with Kiara Advani from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyan 2:

