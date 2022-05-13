Kartik Aaryan on working in remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film: No pressure as Shehzada has its own identity

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in recent times. He has proved his mettle in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. Next, he is working on his much-talked-about movie Shehzada which is the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon in lead role and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan opened up about working in the Telugu remake and said that he feels no added pressure as such. He also praised Rohit Dhawan for his craft and said some good words about South superstar Allu Arjun’s performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

During the interview, Kartik said, “I just don’t take that pressure. I am not thinking about should I do something that is exactly what has been done over there (South Industry). Those questions don’t bother me…I loved working with Rohit Dhawan.” He further said that he enjoyed every bit of shooting Shehzada with Rohit Dhawan. “He is like my brother and the way he has given his all to the film…I don’t think there would be any other director who would justice to this film as Rohit has…He added his own elements,” Kartik added. He concluded by saying that when the film comes out, it would have its own identity but they have not taken anything away from what Ala is.

In the conversation, Kartik Aaryan also appreciated Allu Arjun’s performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and said he out-performed in the movie. Kartik also said that director Rohit Dhawan has taken the idea from the film but has given his own spin. He also said that this is the reason why there is no added pressure as it is a new film for us.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manish Koirala, Ronit Roy, etc. in key roles. The movie is set to release on November 4, 2022. It marks Kriti and Kartik’s second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode for Shehzada as he shoots in Mauritius; Check out leaked pics