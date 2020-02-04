Kartik Aaryan on working in the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa: No one can fill those shoes

On the work front, Kartik Aarayn was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

Kartik Aaryan is an actor par excellence and right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has proved that he is indeed the Badshaah of monologues. Now as we speak, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and post this, Kartik will get busy with the shooting of the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiya, Dostana 2 and other films. Now we all know to fill in the shoes of is no mean task and for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will be seen reprising a role that was performed by in the 2007 horror comedy.

Now during a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan was asked about filling in the shoes of Akshay Kumar in the sequel to 2007 horror comedy- Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik said that he hopes to live up to the expectations because clearly, sequels are not easy to work on. “It’s a new film for me. No one can fill those shoes. I hope to live up to the expectations,” shared Kartik. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani for the first time and ever since it was revealed that Kartik and Kiara are pairing up for the film, fans have been super excited to see them on screen together.



Even after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik revealed that he had to continue auditioning for roles, however, it was only after the massive success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety that things took a U-turn for him as director’s thought that he is a bankable actor and can carry a film on his shoulders. Talking about Kartik’s personal life, it has been reported that Kartik and Sara were in a relationship but due to reasons best known to them, the two have called it quits but seeing their on screen chemistry in Love Aaj Kal, we only hope that Kartik and Sara continue to date each other in the real world, too.

