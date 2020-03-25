Coronavirus updates
Kartik Aaryan works from home in the 'Quarantine Area' amidst Coronavirus outbreak and it is hilarious

Kartik Aaryan shares a work from home update amidst the coronavirus outbreak and we are all laughing. Check out the post right here.
Kartik Aaryan works from home in the 'Quarantine Area' amidst Coronavirus outbreak and it is hilarious
The Coronavirus outbreak has taken over the entire world and while we are all being home and doing our own bit to stay safe and stay healthy, there's still a lot that has to be done. However, one cannot get enough of all the time staying home and that is when the internet turns out to be a fun place to be at. Right from celebrity updates and their fun posts to all the memes that people make exclusively, now that they are working from home, there seems to be so little time to see everything on some days.

However, right now, the celebrities are all making a collective attempt at trying to keep things in control and if anything, they are all making sure that they send out messages to fans, ones which are loud and clear that right now is not the time to stay out. However, while this is a serious issue and needs to be dealt with properly, one can always find the fun in everything and so, actors have also been giving out some fun updates about what is up with them. And so, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a funny post, and well, it sure does look hilarious, because why not?

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post right here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work From Home they said

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Last night, in his speech, PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for three weeks i.e. 21 days and he also urged everyone to maintain social distancing, stay at home, and pray for those who are working day and night for the well being of this nation.

