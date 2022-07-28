Kartik Aaryan wraps up last leg of Shehzada shoot in Haryana; Thanks fans for giving so much love; WATCH video

Kartik Aaryan is currently the most bankable star of Bollywood. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. Not only this, the film has also been raging at the OTT platform. Even, Ranbir Kapoor's recent-released Shamshera couldn't break Aaryan's record. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic. Meanwhile, after the massive success of his latest film, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada and the actor has finished the last schedule of the film in Haryana.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video featuring the people of Haryana cheering for him as he walks towards them and shake hands. Kartik looks happy with the response he got from his fans. Sharing the video, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote: “Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule.” Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked to describe Shehzada, and the actor quickly added that "it can break Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 records... it is much better." The actor further stated that Shehzada can cross the 200-crore benchmark. "I don't want to sound over-confident, so fingers crossed."

To note, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also features, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.