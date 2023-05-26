Kartik Aaryan wraps up SatyaPrem Ki Katha shoot; Actor says, 'A special film and a special character'

Kartik Aaryan, the young crowd-puller of contemporary Hindi cinema is totally busy in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The talented actor will be next seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the upcoming romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidhwans. The movie, which marks his second onscreen collaboration with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani, is touted to be an intense love story. Now, Kartik Aaryan has finally wrapped up the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, after around a year-long shooting.

Kartik Aaryan wraps up SatyaPrem Ki Katha

The popular actor, who is all excited about his upcoming romantic drama, confirmed that he wrapped up his portions for the film with a social media post. Kartik Aaryan, who got emotional as he bid goodbye to his character Sattu, took to his official handles and penned a heartfelt note. "Sattu... A special film and a special character come to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions," wrote the leading man in his post.

"SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest, and bravest character and I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us," added Kartik Aaryan, who thanked the entire cast and crew members including director Sameer Vidhwans, leading lady Kiara Advani, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and others in his heartfelt post. The actor also shared some lovely stills from the location of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, along with his post.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post, below:

About SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan is playing one of the titular characters, Satya Prem aka Sattu in the film, which features Kiara Advani in the role of Katha. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast, including Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, in the supporting roles. The project, which is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

