Kartik Aaryan's birthday: First paycheck revealed from advertising gig; here's how much he was paid

Kartik Aaryan has been featured in numerous significant projects and starred in movies that achieved remarkable success at the box office. Throughout his years in the Indian film industry, he has been fortunate to receive the affection of his dedicated fans. The actor who turned 33 today, secured his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, while still in college. Earlier the actor had shared that his first paycheck came from an advertisement, not from his Bollywood debut film.

When Kartik Aaryan opened up on his struggling days

During an earlier interview with GQ, Kartik Aaryan opened up on his struggle days and revealed that his first paycheck came from an advertisement, not from his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actor who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, came to Mumbai for his B.Tech in biotechnology, but instead of focusing on his assignments, he was determined to attend numerous auditions to secure acting opportunities. He shared that during his second year of college, he stumbled upon some stray advertising opportunities. The first one brought him a cheque of Rs 13,000, after TDS deductions.

Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake with doggo Katori Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shifted from engineering to pursue acting, and his fans are likely pleased with his decision. His debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan in 2011, was a massive success, establishing that he's a permanent presence in the industry. Over the past ten years, he experienced both success and setbacks but received immense love from his millions of fans. On his birthday, the actor conveyed his appreciation.

At the stroke of midnight on November 22, the actor celebrated another year added to his age. Shortly before, he shared a photo of himself blowing out the candle while making a wish. In the picture, as he focuses on his prayer, his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, looks at the cake on the actor's lap with affection. The Freddy actor marked his birthday with an abundance of balloons, cake, and the company of his loved ones. Sharing this delightful picture, he wrote, “Grateful for all the love,” and added a red heart and a cake emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama film Chandu Champion, where he shares the screen with actors Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in significant roles. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

