Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion impresses Virender Sehwag; ‘Kamaal ki picture hai’

Kartik Aaryan recently released his first film of 2024, Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama movie is based on the life and struggles of paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Among the many celebs who have praised Kartik and director Kabir Khan for making this masterpiece is former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Read on!

Virender Sehwag lauds Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

On June 14, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan dropped their most anticipated movie Chandu Champion. The biopic of paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar has succeeded in impressing the masses and critics alike.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was also deeply touched by the emotional film that narrates how difficult it was for Petkar to get the gold home. Sharing his review of the movie with Cricbuzz Sehwag stated in Hindi, “Maine kal ek picture dekhi uska naam tha Chandu Champion. Kamaal ki picture ha. Usme dikhaya gaya hai ki jo humare paralympic ke khilade they unki kitni dikkaton ke saath guzarna pada. (I saw a movie whose name is Chandu Champion. It’s an amazing film. It showcases how struggles of our paralympic players.)”

Adding to this actor and host Gaurav Kapur divulged that everyone should get to know this great story of other sports, about paralympians. As a public service message, he also asked viewers to watch the movie and see the struggles of athletes across sports.

Karan Johar reviews Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the several B-town celebs who were impressed by Kartik with his performance in the film. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director called it “Solid, sincere and supreme.”

KJo further wrote, “Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit.” Lauding the lead actor’s performance, he opined, “Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal” calling it a "must-watch" film.

More about Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. While Kartik Aaryan leads the show, he is joined by an impressive cast of Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and many other actors.

