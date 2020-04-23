Kartik Aaryan's conversation with a little girl will brighten up your mood amidst lockdown; Watch video

Kartik Aaryan indulges into a fun banter with a little girl on the sets of Love Aaj Kal and it is all things cute.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying his quarantine period with his family at home. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been setting the internet on fire with the stunning videos and photos on his social media account. Kartik has been frequently active on social media through which he is keeping his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor was seen indulging in some fun banter with two kids in a throwback video.

And now, we came across another throwback video of Kartik, where he is been having some fun with a cute girl on the sets of Love Aaj Kal. In the video shared by a fan, Kartik who is holding a little girl's hand is telling her to leave his hand but infact it is Kartik who has held her hand. In between their conversation, another kid comes and pretends to hit on the Sonu KeTitu Ki Sweety actor's hand and they all end up laughing. The video is too cute to be missed and shows the actor's love for kids.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been sharing hilarious videos on social media in which he is seen goofing around with his sister Kritika. Besides entertaining fans with his quarantine life, the actor has kickstarted a new series that he is calling Koki Poochega. Throughout the series, we will see the actor interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus.

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

